Samagi+Jana+Balavegaya+accuses+the+government+of+trying+to+conduct+elections+amidst+the+coronavirus+pandemic

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya states that the government is attempting to hold the general election soon, while the coronavirus pandemic has not been completely eradicated from the country.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today, former MP Kabir Hashim made this statement.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress has also written to the Chairman of the Elections Commission requesting him not to conduct the election during this time.

However, at a press conference convened by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, former parliamentarians Susil Premajayantha and Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said the government was not interested in holding an election at this time.