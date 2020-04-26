Meteor+shower+over+Lankan+skies+from+today+until+the+25

Senior astronomer, Professor Chandana Jayaratne of the Arthur C. Clarke Center stated that the public will be able to see a meteor shower over Lankan skies from today until the 25th.



The Meteorology Department forecasts thundershowers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western, Uva and Southern provinces as well as in the Mannar and Mullaitivu districts.



The department requested the public to be vigilant as strong winds and lightning are expected in the area.



Assistant Director of the DMC Pradeep Kodippili stated that 1083 houses have been damaged due to the strong winds that hit the Puttalam district yesterday.



Meanwhile 58 houses have been damaged in the Settikulam area in Vavuniya with the heavy rains.