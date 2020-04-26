'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.



In the meantime, several programs including the disinfecting and the donation of protective suits were also conducted today.



The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations are directed from the Hiru Media Network headquarters located on the 35th and 37th floors of the World Trade Center in Fort, while all deliveries are undertaken from the Hiru Life studio complex at Pelawatta.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. The work is carried out .

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the Bandaragama - Iresha Elders Home and Swarnapali Elders Home in Horana were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, a public disinfection program was carried out in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts by Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations

Accordingly, Kosgama, Hanwella, Navagamuwa, Athurugiriya, Thalangama, Mulleriyawa and Gothatuwa police stations in the Colombo District were disinfected.



Meanwhile, the Gunasinghepura bus stand was disinfected this morning following the request of the officials of the Dam street Police Station.



Similarly, in the in Kalutara district the ASP's office in Matugama, Payagala, Beruwala, Aluthgama, Welipenna, Matugama and Dodangoda police stations were disinfected.



Similarly, in the Gampaha district, the Police Superintendent's office, Malwathu Hiripitiya, Kirindiwela, Pugoda and Dompe had been disinfected, parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations.



The Jaffna, Manipay, Chunnakkam and Kopay police stations were disinfected covering the Jaffna district.

Hiru Media Network in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society is conducting a parallel programme to provide protective clothing and equipment for the health staff working to eradicate covid-19 in the country. Accordingly, Protective clothing and equipment were handed over to the Jaffna District Public Health Inspectors.

Your life and your safety is also our responsibility, and we are ready to commit ourselves so that you are not alone at this difficult time.

Taking a giant step forward, the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will operating all island for your benefit.