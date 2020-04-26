European+Union+apologizes+to+Italy+

The European Union has apologized to Italy regarding the spread of the coronavirus.



The head of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, has said that she apologizes on behalf of the European Union for failing to control its spread during the early stages when the Coronavirus pandemic hit Italy.



Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections reported in 210 countries worldwide has reached 2,097,101.



The death toll has risen to 135,662. The highest number of infections and deaths are reported from the US.



There are 644,348 people infected with the virus and 28,554 deaths reported from the US.



The number of people infected in Spain is close to 200,000.



The death toll from Spain is 19,130.