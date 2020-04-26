No parking fees during curfew - on roads controlled by the Colombo Municipal Council

Therefore, the public is requested to refrain from paying parking fee during this period in these roads in the city including places where metered parking management presently exists.



If there any complaints or clarification in this regard the Colombo Municipal Council have requested the public to contact 0771093127

The Colombo Municipal Council states that they have not authorized any person or organization to collect parking fee in the city roads maintained by the Colombo Municipal Council during the on-going Curfew period.