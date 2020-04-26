Factories under the BOI to be re-opened for manufacturing activities (Video)

BOI Director General Sanjaya Mohottala stated that the aim of this program is to commence the production of factories under the Board of Investment (BOI) with the objective of gradually opening the economy and strengthening the government's strategy formulated to revive the economy. The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) will provide the necessary facilities and guidance for this purpose.
Accordingly, Director General of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka Sanjaya Mohottala has requested an e-mail to be sent to facilitate the process required to obtain curfew passes to operate the factories. Contact ranjithd@boi.lk for the guidelines to obtain required curfew passes.