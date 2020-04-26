New innovation for PCR tests - Video

The PCR test is the primary screening tool for the detection of Covid19 infections.



The Sri Lanka Nanotechnology Institute has introduced a novel design that is more efficient and more accurate when collecting samples.



Sri Lanka Nanotechnology Institute in Homagama has designed this biological sample collection unit with the support of several government and private institutions.



The specialty of this unit, is that the fiber is arranged in a more structured way than the standard equipment used for biological samples.



Meanwhile, our news team reported on the 10th of this month about a mechanical chest thrust machine developed by a student of the Colombo Medical Faculty.



The machine was sponsored by the National Youth Services Council and was presented to the Colombo Medical Faculty authorities today..



