COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund’s balance has now surpassed Rs. 703 million

Friday, 17 April 2020 - 8:15

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund’s balance has now surpassed Rs. 703 million.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa established the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund on March 23. The President’s Media unit said that several donations were made yesterday to the fund.   

The Chief Administrator of the Gangaramaya Temple, Ven. Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero, has donated Rs.10 million from Gangarama Vesak Fund to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (16), while Ven. Dr. Malwane Chandarathana Thero handed over a donation of Rs.2.5 million collected by the Teachers’ Association of the University of Kelaniya to the President.

Donations of Rs. 2.5 million by the National Water Supply & Drainage Board Engineers’ Association, Rs.one million by Mr. S.D. Amarasinghe and Rs.1.5 million by Huawei Technologies Lanka Co (Pvt) Ltd were made to the Fund today.

A consignment of medicines donated by the Religious Advisor of the Mahakaruna Buddhist Society of Singapore Venerable Dr. K. Gunaratana Thero, Chairman of Humanity Matters Mr. Ong Keng Yong and the Sri Lankan High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore Ms. Shashikala Premawardene was handed to the Presidential Secretariat.

The donation valued at Rs. 10 million included thermal scanners and protective gears.

The Additional Secretary to the President on Foreign Relations Admiral Jayanath Colombage and Additional Secretary to the President Rohana Abeyrathna received the donation.

Another consignment of medical aid donated by the Chinese government to Sri Lanka will be air-freighted from Shanghai to Sri Lanka tomorrow.

It includes 20,000 PCR kits for coronavirus, 10,000 safety masks for health workers, 100,000 surgical masks and 1,000 eye masks valued at over US $ 693, 191.

China has also congratulated the Sri Lankan government and medical staff on the success of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a special meeting was held at Temple Trees yesterday under the patronage of Basil Rajapaksa, the Chairperson of the Task Force on Essential Services.

The Prime Minister's Office said that Sri Lankan ambassadors and representatives from the United States, England, the European Union, Australia and Canada were also present at the meeting.

The delegation commended the Government of Sri Lanka for the progress made by the Government and the people in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic and assured their assistance for the future work.

