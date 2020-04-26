'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.



Therefore the work will be centered around Colombo and Kalutara districts today.



The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations are directed from the Hiru Media Network headquarters located on the 35th and 37th floors of the World Trade Center in Fort, while all deliveries are undertaken from the Hiru Life studio complex at Pelawatta.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. The work is carried out in Colombo and Gampaha yesterday.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the Bandaragama - Iresha Elders Home and Swarnapali Elders Home in Horana were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations will be carried out in four districts today.

Accordingly, Thalangama, Welikada, Wellampitiya, Maharagama, Mirihana, Boralesgamuwa, Kohuwala and Kirulapana police stations will be disinfected.

The program is being implemented today in the Morontuduwa, Millaniya, Anguruwatota, Warakagoda, Thembuwana and Bandaragama police stations in Kalutara District as well as Weliweriya, Weeragula, Yakkala, Nittambuwa, Veyangoda and Mirigama police stations in the Gampaha District.

In addition, the Chavakachcheri, Kodikamam, Palali, Jaffna DIG's office and the ASP's office in Jaffna are to be disinfected.



Your life and your safety is also our responsibility, and we are ready to commit ourselves so that you are not alone at this difficult time.

Taking a giant step forward, the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will operating all island for your benefit.