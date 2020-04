During the past five days, officers of the Southern Provincial Excise Special Operations Unit raided large number of illicit liquor breweries in six locations and seized a large quantity of liquor and equipment.



Eleven suspects have been arrested and they will be produced before the Balapitiya, Tangalle and Galle magistrates courts.



During the raid, the Excise Officers seized a consignment of barrels, copper coils and gas cylinders used to brew kasippu along with goda, kasippu spirits and toddy.



The Excise Officers stated that the value of the seized items was around five million rupees.