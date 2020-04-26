Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases - Japan declares nationwide state of emergency

As Covid-19 continues to spread across the US, President Donald Trump has given governors guidance on reopening state economies in the coming months.



The guidelines for "Opening up America Again" outlines three phases in which states can gradually ease their lockdowns.



The US has 654,301 confirmed cases and 32,186 deaths due to the virus.



Meanwhile, a nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Japan due to the country’s worsening coronavirus outbreak.



The move allows regional governments to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force.



The state of emergency will remain in force until 6 May.



Spain's coronavirus death toll soared past 19,000 yesterday with another 551 deaths, but questions over the counting method have raised some regional concerns that the real figure is much higher.



After nearly five weeks of confinement, the rise in deaths and infections has slowed over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130.



France's registered death toll from coronavirus infections rose towards 18,000 yesterday, but some data suggested the spread of the virus has been contained after a one-month old national lockdown.



Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy increased by 525 yesterday, down from 578 the day before, but the number of new cases accelerated sharply to 3,786 from a previous 2,667.



The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 22,170, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.



Britain extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks yesterday, as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed over 138,000 lives globally.