සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases - Japan declares nationwide state of emergency

Friday, 17 April 2020 - 8:16

Trump+unveils+plan+to+reopen+states+in+phases+-+Japan+declares+nationwide+state+of+emergency
As Covid-19 continues to spread across the US, President Donald Trump has given governors guidance on reopening state economies in the coming months.

The guidelines for "Opening up America Again" outlines three phases in which states can gradually ease their lockdowns.

The US has 654,301 confirmed cases and 32,186 deaths due to the virus.

Meanwhile, a nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Japan due to the country’s worsening coronavirus outbreak.

The move allows regional governments to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force.

The state of emergency will remain in force until 6 May.

Spain's coronavirus death toll soared past 19,000 yesterday with another 551 deaths, but questions over the counting method have raised some regional concerns that the real figure is much higher.

After nearly five weeks of confinement, the rise in deaths and infections has slowed over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130.

France's registered death toll from coronavirus infections rose towards 18,000 yesterday, but some data suggested the spread of the virus has been contained after a one-month old national lockdown.

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy increased by 525 yesterday, down from 578 the day before, but the number of new cases accelerated sharply to 3,786 from a previous 2,667.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 22,170, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

Britain extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks yesterday, as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed over 138,000 lives globally.
O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More

Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:26

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha stated that the situation in Kuwait, where an amnesty has been declared for over 19,000 workers who are out... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true
25 April 2020
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.