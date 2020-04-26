+UNP+Leader+writes+to+Trump

Former Prime Minister and the Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickramasinghe has written to US President Donald Trump requesting him to reconsider his decision to withhold funding of the World Health Organization.



In his letter to President Trump, the former Sri Lankan Premier, while agreeing that allegations levelled against the WHO should be investigated, points out that his decision to withhold funding to the organization amidst the pandemic will have a “colossal and detrimental” impact on the programs in countries like Sri Lanka, which are funded by the WHO.



Ranil Wickremesinghe requested the US President to reconsider his decision on humanitarian grounds and restore the US funding to the WHO, pending investigation, and thereafter determine the appropriate course of action.