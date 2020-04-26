29,694 individuals arrested across the island for violating the curfew

The Police have taken into custody 29,694 persons who violated the curfew, across the island.

The number of vehicles taken into Police custody is 7,646.

During the period from noon to 6 pm yesterday, 331 persons together with 72 vehicles have been taken into police custody for violating the curfew.

At the same time, the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) said that they have not authorized anybody or any organization to charge parking fees on roads administrated by the CMC during the period when the curfew is in force.

Meanwhile, 238 persons who have contracted the Covid-19 virus have been identified in Sri Lanka and the number of persons who have fully recovered is 68.

No infected person was reported yesterday, and the Ministry of Health said that up to now about 8,000 Corona tests have been carried out.