United+States+accuses+China+of+secretly+conducting+underground+nuclear+tests

The United States has accused China of secretly conducting an underground nuclear test.

The US State Department said China had carried out the blast, while stating that it was following international conventions banning such blasts.

US and China face diplomatic crisis over the Covid Nineteen Global Pandemic that started in China

The Wall Street Journal said that the tension would escalate with the US accusing China of having a nuclear explosion.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test–Ban Treaty (CTBT) signed in 1996, is a multilateral treaty that bans all nuclear explosions, for both civilian and military purposes, in all environments. Therefore, under this agreement no such explosions are possible.