A+solar+power+generating+set+of+equipment+for+low-income+earning+families

The government has decided to provide 1.4 million Samurdhi beneficiary families and 2 million low-income earning families with a solar power generating set of equipment, free of charge.

The minister in charge Mahinda Amaraweera mentioned this during a discussion held at the Ministry of Power and Energy yesterday.

The Minister instructed officials to prepare a process to provide the solar power generating equipment sets since Cabinet approval has been received for the relevant cabinet paper.

In a statement issued by the Ministry it was said that the Minister instructed the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board to provide him with a report on the issue within one week.