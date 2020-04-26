A+sudden+increase+in+Covid-19+infected+persons+in+Singapore

The number of Covid-19 infected persons in Singapore has increased by 728 yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of persons affected in that country is 4427 while 10 deaths were reported.

654 of the infected persons reported yesterday were found through tests carried out in foreign workers’ hostels.

Another 26 were also foreign workers’ living outside of hostels.

It was also discovered yesterday that 48 Singaporeans too had contracted the virus.

It is said that there is a 7 year old boy and a 13 year old girl among the newly identified Corona Virus patients.

Although, generally only about 9 persons infected with the Corona virus are discovered daily in Singapore with testing beginning at foreign workers’ hostels this number has increased to about 15 persons per day.