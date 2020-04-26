Friday 17 April : Covid-19, World situation report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 2,182,823 with 145,551 deaths. Meanwhile, 547,589 infected patients have recovered. There are 1,489,683 active patients around the world while 56,588 are in critical condition.

USA

USA has over 585,659 active cases from their 678,144 reported cases, with only 57,844 recoveries to date.

In the US, New York has reported 226,198 infected cases and 16,106 deaths, while New Jersey has reported 75,317 infected cases and 3,158 deaths. Massachusetts has reported 32,181 infected cases and 1,245 deaths Michigan is the 3rd worst affected state in terms of deaths with 29,263 cases of infection and 2,093 deaths. Pennsylvania, California, Illinois Florida and Louisiana have all reported over 20,000 infected cases in their states.

Japan

A nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Japan due to the country’s worsening coronavirus outbreak. The move allows regional governments to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force. The state of emergency will remain in force until 6 May.

Spain

Spain's coronavirus death toll soared past 19,000 yesterday with another 551 deaths, but questions over the counting method have raised some regional concerns that the real figure is much higher. After nearly five weeks of confinement, the rise in deaths and infections has slowed over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130.

France

France's registered death toll from coronavirus infections rose towards 18,000 yesterday, but some data suggested the spread of the virus has been contained after a one-month long national lockdown.

Italy

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy increased by 525 yesterday, down from 578 the day before, but the number of new cases accelerated sharply to 3,786 from a previous 2,667. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21st rose to 22,170, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom has now has over 100,000 covid-19 infected persons with over 13,000 deaths. Britain extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks yesterday, as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home to prevent the spread of a coronavirus pandemic which has already claimed over 138,000 lives globally.

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients

USA 678,144 - (34,641 deaths)

- (34,641 deaths) Spain 184,948 - (19,315 deaths)

- (19,315 deaths) Italy 168,941 - (22,170 deaths)

- (22,170 deaths) France 146,060 - (17,920 deaths)

- (17,920 deaths) Germany 137,698 - (4,052 deaths)

- (4,052 deaths) United Kingdom 103,093- (13,729 deaths)

Countries with 50,000 – 99,999 infected patients

China 82,367

Iran 77,995

Turkey 74,193

Tests

Four countries have tested over a million people in their countries for the infection. USA has conducted 3,404,186 tests, Germany 1,728,357, Russia 1,613,413 and Italy 1,178,403 tests during this period.

Global death count

The Global death count now stands at 145,551. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 34,641 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

USA 34,641

Italy 22,170

Spain 19,315

France 17,920

UK 13,729

Countries with 2,500 - 9,999 reported deaths

Iran 4,869

Belgium 4,857

Germany 4,052

China 3,342

Netherlands 3,135





Data source - compiled from worldometers.