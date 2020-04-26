සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

President’s attention on relaxing curfew and reviving the economy (video)

Friday, 17 April 2020 - 9:59

The government is to announce strategies planned to revive the economy and to normalize people’s lives which have come to a standstill due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa discussed regarding the rebuilding and reviving the economy in the face of the current challenges at a meeting with the secretaries to ministries at the Presidential Secretariat

To do so, President emphasized the need for the public and private sectors to recommence its business activities. Relaxing the curfew to allow these functionalities to proceed without undue obstruction was discussed. 

The President’s Media Division said that the responsibility of ensuring the public adhering to safety regulations and preventing large gatherings was entrusted on the secretaries to the ministries as well as heads of institutes.

The President note that rebuilding a policy-driven economy is the responsibility of all. He stated that whilst protecting people and the local economy, the responsibility of creating a new economic trend lies with the ministries and therefore it is important to establish new businesses and industries. Experienced entrepreneurs must have fresh opportunities.

The relevant ministries were requested at the same time to extend the required foundation and support needed for agrarian and fisheries sectors as well as other businesses to recover.

President instructed the officials regarding the need to pay special attention to the local agrarian economy taking the global crisis into consideration.

Facilities needed to maximize production of export agricultural crops from available land must also be provided, and it is very important that even the farmer at village level has easy access to the State machinery, the President noted.



