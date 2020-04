The Nattandiya Pradeshiya Sabha has launched a process to disinfect all vehicles and persons entering the city of Mahawewa.

Our Correspondent said that the Nattandiya Pradeshiya Sabha Member Nandana Munasinghe said that since there is a possibility that vehicles and people arriving from other places could spread various virus infections, this decision was made.

Our Correspondent said that employees of the Nattandiya Pradeshiya Sabha have been deployed to carry out the disinfection processes.