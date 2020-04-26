The peak in the spread of the Corona Virus in India, during the first week of May

Infections due to the Corona Virus in India will peak during the first week of the month of May, it has been revealed in an internal evaluation and thereafter there will be a drop in new cases.

Indian Media, quoting sources of the Ministry of Home Affairs reported this today.

India which was in lockdown for a period of 21 days due to the Corona Virus have extended restrictions up to 3 May but certain relaxing of rules has been declared for economic activities.

Anyhow, a spokesman of the Government of India has said that the next week is extremely decisive in controlling the spreading of the Corona Virus.

The number of persons infected with the Corona Virus in India has exceeded 13,000 as of now and 448 deaths have been reported.

By now, the number of persons in Quarantine at Quarantine Centers in India due to the Corona Virus exceeds 360,000.