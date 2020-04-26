Defence+Secretary+on+a+tour+in+the+North

Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne engaged in a tour of the Northern Province this morning.



It is said that the objective of this tour was to focus on the lives of people in the Jaffna District which has been in lockdown for many days in the face of the Corona Virus situation and to observe the security situation in the Northern Province.



The Defence Secretary had inquired into the welfare of members of security forces engaged in duties in the Northern Province and conveyed his best wishes for the New Year to them.



Army Media Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe said that the Defence Secretary is due to tour the Eastern Province this evening.