Revision+of+the+number+of+Corona+deaths+in+the+city+of+Wuhan

The number of deaths due to the Corona virus in the Hubei Country of China which was the epicenter of the Covid-19 virus has been revised.

The city administration declared today that the number of persons who died due to the virus in the city of Wuhan was 3869.

This is an addition to the previously declared number of deaths by 1,290.

The Wuhan city administration has said that certain Covid-19 deaths have not been reported due to an oversight.

With the number of deaths in Wuhan city increasing thus, the total number of deaths due to the Covid-19 virus in China has risen to 4,632.