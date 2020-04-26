Deaths due to the Corona Virus worldwide increase to 146,872

The number of deaths due to the Corona Virus worldwide has increased to 146,872 and the total number of people infected is 2,183,908.

Meanwhile, the United States of America affected the most by the Covid-19 virus has reported 34,617 deaths.

The total number infected the USA is 677,570.

According to data issued 4491 deaths due to the Corona Virus have been reported during the past 24 hours.

This is the highest number of deaths reported during one day in any country, since the Corona Virus pandemic began.

However, it is of significance that the number of probable deaths has also been included in this figure of deaths during the past 24 hours in the USA.

This is special data that was not added up to now when calculating the number of Covid-19 deaths for a day.

The number of deaths due to the Corona virus in the Hubei Country of China which was the epicenter of the Covid-19 virus has been revised.

The city administration declared today that the number of persons who died due to the virus in the city of Wuhan was 3869.

This is an addition to the previously declared number of deaths by 1,290.

The Wuhan city administration has said that certain Covid-19 deaths have not been reported due to an oversight.

With the number of deaths in Wuhan city increasing thus, the total number of deaths due to the Covid-19 virus in China has risen to 4,632.

Infections due to the Corona Virus in India will peak during the first week of the month of May, it has been revealed in an internal evaluation and thereafter there will be a drop in new cases.

Indian Media, quoting sources of the Ministry of Home Affairs reported this today.

India which was in lockdown for a period of 21 days due to the Corona Virus have extended restrictions up to 3 May but certain relaxing of rules has been declared for economic activities.

Anyhow, a spokesman of the Government of India has said that the next week is extremely decisive in controlling the spreading of the Corona Virus.

The number of persons infected with the Corona Virus in India has exceeded 13,000 as of now and 448 deaths have been reported.

By now, the number of persons in Quarantine at Quarantine Centers in India due to the Corona Virus exceeds 360,000.

The number of Covid-19 infected persons in Singapore has increased by 728 yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of persons affected in that country is 4427 while 10 deaths were reported.

654 of the infected persons reported yesterday were found through tests carried out in foreign workers’ hostels.

Another 26 were also foreign workers’ living outside of hostels.

It was also discovered yesterday that 48 Singaporeans too had contracted the virus.

It is said that there is a 7 year old boy and a 13 year old girl among the newly identified Corona Virus patients.

Although, generally only about 9 persons infected with the Corona virus are discovered daily in Singapore with testing beginning at foreign workers’ hostels this number has increased to about 15 persons per day.