Post-Master General Ranjith Ariyarathna says the Central Mail Exchange began to sort out postal materials today which had piled up during the lockdown.

Speaking further, Ariyarathna told our news team that the department in collaboration with the Sri Lanka customs will use hygienic methods in postal operations.

He also said that after delivering the sorted out materials, a decision will be taken to open postal counters depending on relaxing curfew.