Good news for E.N.T. patients (video)

Consultant Dr. Rishni Saqaf of the Chilaw District General Hospital has succeeded in manufacturing a device which can be used to examine the ears, nose and throat of a patient without going close to the patient.

Generally, during an examination of the ears, nose and throat a doctor has to get quite close to the patient.

Consultant Dr. Rishni Saqaf said that as a result of this situation it is more likely that the patient’s infection could affect the doctor.

Using the camera in the new device manufactured by Dr. Rishni Saqaf the ability to conveniently examine a patient’s ears, nose and throat is possible.

At the same time using the photographs and video clips obtained during the examination, this doctor said that even further treatment can be provided and advice can be given.

The doctor also said that by fixing the new device to a wall, the distance between the patient and the doctor can be maintained as well.

The doctor declared further that such a device has not been manufactured either in this country or abroad so far and it is possible for him to build a device through which a doctor can examine a patient who is several miles away.

Director of the Chilaw General Hospital Dr. Kapila Mallawarachchi said that the possibility exists to provide treatment to a patient who comes to the hospital, very soon without any problems through this device.