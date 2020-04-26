සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Corona Virus is not spreading further within society – Director General of Health Services

Friday, 17 April 2020 - 13:55

Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that although we are in the process of passing the period of risk, a situation has still not arisen where the Corona Virus is transmitted to the society, up to now.

He said this in response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Division regarding the present situation on the spread of the Covid-19 or Corona Virus.

Dr. Jasinghe further said that, the continuous actions followed by intelligence divisions and health sectors to identify Corona Virus infected persons and treating infected patients separately from the very beginning, as well as the successful quarantine procedure helped in controlling the Covid-19 virus.

With a Corona Virus infected person being reported from Gunasinghepura, about 300 persons who had had contact with the individual have been isolated in a place close to the Dam Street Police Station.

As two persons among this group which was isolated had shown symptoms suspected to be due to the Corona Virus, they were hospitalized yesterday and the Central Colombo Health Medical Officer W. K. Chandrapala said that one of them had escaped and fled from the Colombo National Hospital.

All members of the Corona infected woman from Bandaranaike Mawatha have been subjected to PCR testing and it has been confirmed that her husband and two of her sons have not been infected.

Anyhow, the report of the youngest son has not been received as yet. At the same time 16 persons who had close contact with her have been sent for Quarantine by the Navy, Central Colombo, Health Medical Officer W. K. Chandrapal said.

238 persons infected with the Corona Virus have been reported from this country and 68 of them have recovered fully and left the hospital.

The Epidemiology Unit said that 163 persons who have been infected with the Virus are receiving treatment at hospitals.

Meanwhile, the PCR test reports of more than 200 persons in quarantine centers are due to be received today.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that another 220 persons are to be sent home today subsequent to completing PCR tests.

In the meantime another 1,129 persons who violated the curfew have been taken into custody.

Accordingly, during the past 28 days the total number of persons taken into custody for violating the curfew is 30,288.

At the same time the Police have taken into their custody 7,770 vehicles during the same period.

