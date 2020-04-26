Myanmar to release 25,000 prisoners for the New Year

Myanmar has decided to release nearly 25,000 prisoners on their traditional New Year's Eve.



According to foreign reports, this includes 87 foreigners.



The traditional New Year celebration runs from April 13 to 17.



Myanmar President Win Myint issued a pardon for the prisoners, saying they were released on humanitarian grounds.



At the same time, relatives of prisoners flocked to Yangon Station, despite restrictions on the spread of coronavirus.



Myanmar has reported 85 cases of coronavirus infection and 4 deaths.



One of the first tasks of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi when she came in to power in Myanmar was the release of thousands of prisoners, including political prisoners.