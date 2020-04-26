The+Chinese+economy+shrinks

The world’s second largest economy which is of China has shrunk by 6.8 percent during the first quarter of this year.

This is first time since several decades that such a situation is visible in the Chinese economy.

At the same time, subsequent to the commencement of noting down the growth of the economy in the year 1992, it is of significance that this is the first time that a drop in the Chinese economy has been recorded.

Economic Analysts point out that, the economic growth in China which was the epicenter of the Corona Virus pandemic, shrinking is a fact that has an impact on many countries.