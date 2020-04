Based on the prevailing situation, the wholesale Manning Market in Pettah, is due to remain closed for another week as a step towards preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus. This was announced by the Presidential Task Force for the supply of essential services.



As a result, a request is being made that vegetable and fruit produce being taken to the Manning Market for sale be taken instead to the Economic Centers in Meegoda, Narahenpita, Ratmalana, Welisara, Piliyandala and Veyangoda.



The Presidential Task Force informed traders who purchased vegetables and fruits etc., from the Manning Market either wholesale or retail, to go to the above mentioned Economic Centers.