The government of that country confirmed that a Sri Lankan woman working in Jordan in the Middle East has contracted the Covid-19 virus.



At a media briefing held in the capital of Amman in Jordan, Jordanian State Minister on Media Affairs, Amjad Adaile said that among the six new infected patients found in that country was a Sri Lankan woman.



He said further that she is receiving treatment at the Prince Hamza Hospital in Amman, at present.



The number of Corona Virus infected persons found in Jordan is 402 and 07 deaths have been reported as well.