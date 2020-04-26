සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Plans to provide public transport only for essential services if required after 20 April

Friday, 17 April 2020 - 16:45

Minister in charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed officials to operate public transport for essential services only if state and private sector institutions which were closed temporarily due to the spread of the Corona Virus, reopen after 20 April.  

This was at a discussion held at the Ministry of Passenger Transport Management this morning.

The Ministry said that officials of institutions including the Railway Department, Sri Lanka Transport Board, the National Transport Commission and the Motor Traffic Department were present at this discussion.

Accordingly, a number of actions to be taken on behalf of public protection in public transport services have also been recommended.

Among the recommendations made are, strictly adhering to advice given by the health and security divisions, testing the body temperature of railway commuters at every Railway Station and if any individual with fever, cough or a cold is discovered dealing with the person according to advice from the health sectors as well as providing passenger transport services only for essential services.

Another fact that was decided upon at this discussion was to implement strictly the Railway Ordinance.

Spitting in railway carriages or on to the railway line, engaging in trading at Railway Stations or carriages and begging will be totally banned and people who violate these rules will be strictly dealt with according to the law.

Deciding to make it compulsory to operate health recommendations for commuters travelling in trains and buses including wearing a face mask on the advice of health and security divisions and travelling while maintaining a distance of one meter.

It was agreed at the discussion held today to disinfect at least twice a day, every Railway Station as well as railway carriages and buses and the disinfectants required for this purpose will be provided by the Petroleum Corporation.

It was also decided not to allow anyone other than those involved in essential services on to trains and buses.

Since certain people can be motivated to go and visit relations (on behalf of the New Year), it was agreed at the discussion not to provide transport to such persons.

Once the committee appointed for this task prepares a programme on Monday 20 April, it will be subject to discussion on Wednesday 22 with the Minister and subsequently it will be informed to the government.

Also Minister Mahinda Amaraweera emphasized that for two weeks, public transport services will be operated not with the goal of earning profits but as a service to the public and to help operate essential services only.

Accordingly, the Minister instructed officials to be responsible in operating public transport services based on advice given by the government and commuters can travel without any harassment as well as to prevent the Corona epidemic from spreading while assisting the government in the programmes that have been put in place.
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days.

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed.

Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:26

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha stated that the situation in Kuwait, where an amnesty has been declared for over 19,000 workers who are out...



