A 50 year old woman who spread false information regarding the Corona Virus, taken into custody

A 50 year old woman who posted false information on the Corona Virus on Social Media has been taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). This was at Nalla in Mirigama.



The Police said this woman suspect was arrested in relation to investigations being carried out by the CID regarding persons who spread various false information on the Corona Virus through Social Media.



The woman suspect, a resident of Divuldeniya in Nalla was due to be produced at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.



As of now, the CID has taken into custody 17 individuals including two women who had spread various false information through Social Media regarding the spread of the Corona Virus.



The Police emphasized that the CID is carrying out further investigations to arrest persons who spread such false information and exchange them.



