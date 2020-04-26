A dead body floating in the Madu Ganga, discovered (video)

The body of a male floating in the Madu Ganga was discovered this morning (17).

Our Correspondent said that the body was found near Mahaladuwa near the Madu Ganga.

The manager of a tourist hotel had seen the body floating in the river and informed the Ahungalla Police about it.

Subsequently the Police arrived and recovered the dead body and it is reported that Balapitiya Coroner carried out initial investigations.

It has been revealed that the body which was discovered was of a 41 year old resident of Heenatiya in Balapitiya.

The body was taken to the Balapitiya Base Hospital for a post-mortem examination, our Correspondent further said.

The Ahungalla Police are carrying out further investigations