Three (03) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 41



Three (03) more COVID 19, positive patients (03 women from Punani quarantine centre) have been reported by 5pm, increasing the total number of infected persons to 241. This was stated by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.





The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that 530 PCR tests were done today.





161 persons infected with the virus are being treated in hospitals. While 7 deaths have been reported so far, 70 persons who have fully recovered from the virus have left the hospital.