Veteran+Actor+Daya+Tennakone+has+passed+away

Veteran Actor Daya Tennakone passed away today.

He was 76 years of age at the time of his demise and was hospitalized for treatment for quite a while.

He entered the cinema through the film ‘Hantane Kathawa’ in the year 1969 and later acted in several outstanding roles in films such as Ahas Gawwa, Eya Den Loku Lamayek, Bambaru Ewith, Seilama etc.

Daya Tennakone was well known as a teledrama as well as a stage actor and a radio drama actor.

He was contributing towards many tele-creations produced by our organization including the ‘Hathe Kalliya’ teledrama which is being telecast on Hiru TV these days.