One (01) more patient confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 242

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total therefore has increased to 242 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

The number of COVID-19 patients reproted today therefore, increased to four with the three females in the Punani quarantine center confirmed positive of the virus today.

Another 161 are receiving treatment under medical observation at hospitals and 77 patients have been discharged after getting recovered from the deadly virus.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-17| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 242

Recovered and discharged - 77

Active cases – 158

New Cases for the day- 04

Observation in Hospitals - 148

Total Deaths – 7





District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka

Colombo 49

Kalutara 45

Puttalam 35

Gampaha 28

Jaffna 16

Meanwhile, another 312 persons from the areas where a coronavirus patient was found from Gunasinghepura were sent to quarantine at Divulapitiya, Ambepussa, Kalutara Bombuwala and Gangaramaya in Colombo.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 patient who fled from the Colombo national hospital yesterday was reported to have returned to his village in Gunasinghepura.

In addition, a pharmacy on Saranankara Road at Kohuwala has been sealed after the second son of the COVID-19 woman patient of Bandaranayake Mawatha has delivered 550 protective masks to the pharmacy.



However, public health inspectors and police visited the particular pharmacy but none of the protective masks was sold by that time.



At the same time, a 32-year-old patient who was undertaking house quarantine a Nagalagam Street was admitted to Colombo National hospital following some illness. However, the patient is reported to have fled the hospital later.



Meanwhile, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi who participated in HIRU TV current affairs program said the government was able to control the spreading of coronavirus as the security forces and the health authorities made full commitments.



At the same time, GMOA stated in a communique that the activities to identify more patients if any should be broadened further. It further stated that solutions should be found to the current delays in bringing down emergency patients such as heart patients to hospitals and shortage of necessary drugs.



