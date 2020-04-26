Construction sector seeks concessions to revive the industry - Video

President of the Ceylon Institute of Builders, Dr. Rohan Karunaratne states that the government should give special concessions to the construction sector to rebuild the country after the Covid- 19 pandemic.

About one million people in the construction industry are helplessly waiting at home due to the Covid 19 pandemic according to Dr Karunaratne.

He pointed out that once the pandemic is over, they will return to the construction sector seeking for work.

He made this statement while speaking to Hiru news team.

He said the construction sector needs to be revived to be able to provide employment opportunities for those who return to the industry after the pandemic.

He also said that even the front line builders are now in a position where they are unable to pay salaries to the workers.

He also stated that the bank overdraft and interest rates are accumulating.