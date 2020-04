Chinese aircraft carrying US $ 693,191 worth of PCR test kits and medical supplies donated by the Chinese government to Sri Lanka, has reached the island.



This is from Shanghai, China.



This supply includes 20,016 PCR test kits.



It also includes 10,000 protective face masks used by health workers, 10,000 surgical masks, 10,000 easily removable protective clothing and 1,000 eye guards used by health workers.



It also includes 50,000 one-time use disposable surgical gloves.



Previously China had donated 20,064 PCR sets to Sri Lanka.