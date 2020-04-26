'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.

Today the work was carried out in the Colombo and Kalutara districts.

Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. The work was carried out in Colombo and Kalutara today.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued yesterday. Accordingly, the Dhammasiri Elders 'Home at Panadura and Grace Elders' Home at Dehiwala were disinfected.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations was carried out in the four districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Jaffna.

Accordingly, Thalangama, Welikada, Wellampitiya, Maharagama, Mirihana, Boralesgamuwa, Kohuwala and Kirulapana police stations were disinfected.

The Morontuduwa, Millaniya, Anguruwatota, Warakagoda, Thembuwana and Bandaragama police stations in Kalutara District as well as Weliweriya, Weeragula, Yakkala, Nittambuwa, Veyangoda and Mirigama police stations in the Gampaha District were disinfected.

In addition, the Chavakachcheri, Kodikamam, Palali, Jaffna DIG's office and the ASP's office in Jaffna were also disinfected.



Your life and your safety is also our responsibility, and we are ready to commit ourselves so that you are not alone at this difficult time.

Taking a giant step forward, the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will operating all island for your benefit.