Japanese PM Shinzō Abe to reconsider funding WHO after the Coronavirus pandemic (Video)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe has announced that they will reconsider funding the World Health Organization after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference today, he has said that since the World Health Organization is getting political and that he too has problems with them.

The experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a clinical trial, at a university hospital in Chicago, according to foreign media reports

Remdesivir, was previously used to treat Ebola patients.



Remdesivir is one of a number of drugs in the spotlight as the U.S. tries to contain the pandemic. In a press conference last month, President Trump and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn described several approaches under testing, such as chloroquine, a drug long used to treat malaria, and remdesivir according to media reports.