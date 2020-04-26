සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Japanese PM Shinzō Abe to reconsider funding WHO after the Coronavirus pandemic (Video)

Friday, 17 April 2020 - 23:07

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe has announced that they will reconsider funding the World Health Organization after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference today, he has said that since the World Health Organization is getting political and that he too has problems with them.

The experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a clinical trial, at a university hospital in Chicago, according to foreign media reports

Remdesivir, was previously used to treat Ebola patients.

Remdesivir is one of a number of drugs in the spotlight as the U.S. tries to contain the pandemic. In a press conference last month, President Trump and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn described several approaches under testing, such as chloroquine, a drug long used to treat malaria, and remdesivir according to media reports. 




