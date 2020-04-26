Sri+Lanka+ranked+9+in+the+ICMA+ranking+for+Covid-19+virus+prevention+in+the+world

Sri Lanka has been ranked 9th in the ICMA ranking of Australia for the prevention of Covid 19 virus.

Powerful countries including India, Russia, the US, the UK and China rank well below Sri Lanka in the rankings.

The ranking is based on the leadership of the state and the preparedness of the health system in each of the countries in preventing the Covid 19 virus.

New Zealand has topped the rankings while Sri Lanka has been placed 9th.

Neighboring India is ranked 38th.

Russia is ranked 50th, China where it all began at 61, and the United States at 70.

ICMA points out that from the onset of the virus outbreak in Wuhan China, the Sri Lankan authorities have taken precautions required to prevent from potential harm due to the outbreak of the covid -19 virus.

The surveillance through the security forces and intelligence agencies, country wide searches, tracking the whereabouts of all tourists, and establishing special restrictions have been recognised and praised.

Attention has also been drawn to the Sri Lankan mission to repatriate the Sri Lankans trapped in Wuhan, China and the quarantine process they were subjected.

Sri Lanka has responded well to this virus due to the existence of a free public health system, the establishment of a qualified health care system under the free education system, and free immunization programs have resulted in Sri Lanka responding positively to the threat of this virus.

Meanwhile, Hiru TV has started telecasting a special series from today, titled “Rata saha Heta” (the Country and tomorrow) to discuss on measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus throughout the country. The theme today was "Covid 19 and State Relief ad concessions."