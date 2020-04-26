සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Lanka ranked 9 in the ICMA ranking for Covid-19 virus prevention in the world

Friday, 17 April 2020 - 21:48

Sri+Lanka+ranked+9+in+the+ICMA+ranking+for+Covid-19+virus+prevention+in+the+world

Sri Lanka has been ranked 9th in the ICMA ranking of Australia for the prevention of Covid 19 virus.

Powerful countries including India, Russia, the US, the UK and China rank well below Sri Lanka in the rankings.

The ranking is based on the leadership of the state and the preparedness of the health system in each of the countries in preventing the Covid 19 virus.

New Zealand has topped the rankings while Sri Lanka has been placed 9th.

Neighboring India is ranked 38th.

Russia is ranked 50th, China where it all began at 61, and the United States at 70.

ICMA points out that from the onset of the virus outbreak in Wuhan China, the Sri Lankan authorities have taken precautions required to prevent from potential harm due to the outbreak of the covid -19 virus.

The surveillance through the security forces and intelligence agencies, country wide searches, tracking the whereabouts of all tourists, and establishing special restrictions have been recognised and praised.

Attention has also been drawn to the Sri Lankan mission to repatriate the Sri Lankans trapped in Wuhan, China and the quarantine process they were subjected.

Sri Lanka has responded well to this virus due to the existence of a free public health system, the establishment of a qualified health care system under the free education system, and free immunization programs have resulted in Sri Lanka responding positively to the threat of this virus.

Meanwhile, Hiru TV has started telecasting a special series from today, titled “Rata saha Heta” (the Country and tomorrow) to discuss on measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus throughout the country. The theme today was "Covid 19 and State Relief ad concessions."

O/L results within the next two days
O/L results within the next two days
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:59

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha says that the results of the 2019, O / L examination will be released within the next two days. Commissioner... Read More

When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
When curfew is relaxed, public transport will only be for essential services
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:58

The Ministry of Transport Services Management states that they will focus on utilizing public transport only for essential services when curfew is relaxed. According... Read More

Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sri Lanka request an extension of amnesty deadline for Sri Lankan illegal migrants in Kuwait
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 10:26

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha stated that the situation in Kuwait, where an amnesty has been declared for over 19,000 workers who are out... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
25 April 2020
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam Districts extended until 5.00am on Monday, May 4
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
25 April 2020
Monk arrested for assaulting Police Inspector
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
26 April 2020
The National Identity Card system-based movement is applicable only in the districts where curfew has been relaxed (Video)
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
26 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 460
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true
25 April 2020
The reports of a dog in the Suduwella area in Jaela, being infected with the coronavirus is not true

International News

India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
26 April 2020
India eases coronavirus restrictions for some small businesses
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
25 April 2020
Highest number of coronavirus patients in a day reported - 1,752 cases in India
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
24 April 2020
Britain successfully commences testing for a vaccine to combat coronavirus (Video)
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
23 April 2020
Four tigers and three lions infected with the coronavirus at the Bronx National Zoo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.