Prime Minster's attention drawn to a Hiru news item - Video

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s attention has been drawn to the technical glove that enables to observe the movements of the people is self-quarantine, which was pointed out during a Hiru News programme previously.

Accordingly, the innovator of the project met the Prime Minister this morning.

This technical glove was designed by Amila Ratnayake a resident of Pannipitiya.

It is possible to receive a SMS through this glove if the self-quarantined person leaves his assigned area.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse's attention has been drawn to this issue which was revealed in our news item on the 15th of this month.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister's media unit, which obtained information through the Hiru news team, provided the innovator a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sajith Edirisinghe, a lecturer at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, has designed a device to test the mucus membranes of people suspected of being infected with the Covid 19 virus, and donated it to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The equipment which is mobile and can be taken away where has cost Rs. 40,000.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rizni Saqaf, an ENT consultant specialist at the Chilaw General Hospital, has developed an instrument for diagnosing without getting close to the patient.

The diagnosis is conducted through the internal images obtained through a computer using a small camera, it is able to detect internal images of the organs such as the throat, ear, and nose.

Meanwhile, the Navy has provided physical resources to the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital, including a robot. This hospital was earmarked for the treatment of pregnant mothers due to the spread of the Covid 19 virus,

The robot is able to supply the patient with medications and other items and enable remote communication.

The robot, which has been designed by Sachintha Silva a Student at the University of Moratuwa, can provide the patients with the necessary drugs without requiring the hospital staff to visit them.