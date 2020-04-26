Former Speaker says that conducting the election is not appropriate under the present situation (Video)

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says in a statement that conducting the parliamentary general election is not appropriate due to the spread of the covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, politicians expressed various views regarding the forthcoming general election.

Former Speaker of the House Karu Jayasuriya says that the upcoming parliamentary election cannot be held on the 25th of April due to the 19 Covid-19 virus situation that is prevailing throughout the country.

He pointed out that the date for the new Parliament to be convened is on 2nd June, after the dissolution of Parliament on March 2, and that if an election cannot be held within the stipulated time period, there will be a constitutional crisis.

He calls on the government and the opposition to take necessary measures to prevent this situation.

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Dr. Wijedasa Rajapakse has written a letter which has been sent via email to chairman of the election commission Mahinda Deshapriya, stating that they have neglected the responsibility of the Elections Commission by not holding the election within the stipulated time frame.

In his statement, he said the Commission should be held responsible for any confusion in the country.

