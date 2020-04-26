A+guaranteed+price+for+15+crops+to+encourage+farmers+to+cultivate+various+crops

The Ministry of Agriculture has taken steps to encourage farmers to cultivate various crops under the government's decision to restrict the importation crops and to provide a guaranteed price for 15 crops.

Corn, green gram, black gram, Kollu, cowpea, soya bean, peanut, sesame, kurakkan, big onions, red onions, dried chillies, potatoes, turmeric and ginger will be offered this guaranteed price.

Meanwhile, florists in Bandarawela stated that they are facing severe problems due to the prevailing situation.

The Presidential Task Force on Essential Services have instructed the traders to bring their vegetables and fruits to the Economic Centers in Meegoda, Narahenpita, Ratmalana, Welisara, Piliyandala and Veyangoda since the Pettah Manning Market is closed for another week as a preventive measure for the spread of Covid-19.