Two (02) more patients confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 244

Two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total therefore has increased to 244 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-17| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 244
Recovered and discharged - 77
Active cases – 160
New Cases for the day- 06
Observation in Hospitals - 148
Total Deaths – 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 49
- Kalutara 45
- Puttalam 35
- Gampaha 28
- Jaffna 16