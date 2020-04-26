Weather forecast - Thundershowers in most places today after 2.00 pm

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the most places of the island after 2.00 p.m according to the statement issued by the Forecasting Division of the National Meteorological Centre.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and Mannar, Mullaitivu and Vauniya districts after 2.00 p.m.



Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places (particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western provinces and Mannar and Vauniya districts).



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND



Condition of Rain:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Matara to Potuvil via Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the

evening or night.



Winds:

Winds will be variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.



State of Sea:

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.