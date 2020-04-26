Worldwide COVID-19 deaths cross 150,000 - US alone records 37,000 deaths

The number of deaths worldwide linked to the novel coronavirus reached 150,000.

The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on January 9th.

It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000.

It took another eight days to go from 100,000 to 150,000.

The United States has the highest single death toll, with the number of fatalities crossing 37,000.

It also has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 680,000 detected infections.

Doctors and nurses in England are to be asked to treat coronavirus patients without fully protective gowns and to reuse equipment due to shortage fears.

It comes as NHS Providers warned some hospitals' supplies could run out in 24 hours.