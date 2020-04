The World Health Organization has warned that Africa could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.



UN officials also say it is likely the pandemic will kill at least 300,000 people in Africa and push nearly 30 million into poverty.



The past week in Africa has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.



There have been almost 1,000 deaths and almost 19,000 infections across Africa, so far much lower rates than in parts of Europe and the US.