'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative that is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus, is being carried out successfully.



Yesterday the work was centered around Colombo and Kalutara districts and today it will revolve around Colombo and Gampaha districts.



Hiru has taken on the mantle to serve the Venerable Maha Sangha and main priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes and elders of Elders’ Homes. The work will be carried out in Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, will be continued today.

If this service is required by an Elders’ Home, they can contact on 077 303 5930.

Also, the public disinfection program implemented by the Hiru Media Network with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society in parallel with the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations will be carried out in the four districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Jaffna today.

Accordingly, the police stations in Cinnamon gardens, Borella, Kollupitiya, Bambalapitiya, Wellawatte and the police fingerprint division will be disinfected.

The Peliyagoda Police Station, Peliyagoda Urban Traffic Division, Peliyagoda Senior Superintendent of Police office, Mahabage, Pamunugama, Dungalpitiya, Welisara, Ganemulla, Kadawatha and Ragama police stations of the Gampaha district will be disinfected.

Meanwhile, the Moragahahena, Horana, Ingiriya, Bulathsinhala, Baduraliya and Agalawatta police stations in Kalutara district and Achchuveli, Point Pedro and Valvettithurai police stations in the Jaffna district are to be disinfected.

Your life and your safety is also our responsibility, and we are ready to commit ourselves so that you are not alone at this difficult time.

Taking a huge step forward, the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ will operating all island for your benefit.