Curfew permit will be revoked, if misused in addition to legal prosecution

In addition to taking legal action against persons who misuse curfew permits, the police media spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne stated that measures will be taken to also revoke the curfew permit.

Meanwhile, 526 persons were reported from 12 noon to 6.00 pm yesterday for violating curfew regulations.

Police said that 174 vehicles were also taken into custody during this period.

Therefore, 31,157 persons have been arrested for violating curfew and 8,066 vehicles have been taken into police custody so far during the curfew period imposed from the 20th March.

Meanwhile the Police Media Spokesperson also stated that raids with the Excise Department have been escalated to deal with the illicit liquor operations.